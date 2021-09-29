5-star recruit, Arkansas native Nick Smith Jr. commits to Razorbacks basketball team

Sherwood native Nick Smith Jr. is the #6 recruit for the class of 2022. He announced Wednesday through Instagram Live that he was going to join the Hogs.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sherwood native Nick Smith Jr. has committed to join the Arkansas Razorbacks. He's the #6 recruit for the class of 2022 and made the announcement through Instagram Live on Wednesday.

He's the first five-star recruit to commit to the Razorback basketball team since Bobby Portis in 2013.

Smith Jr. began his high school career at Sylvan Hills before later transferring to North Little Rock to complete his senior year.

He made a huge jump in national rankings, previously being ranked as a four-star recruit and #35 in the country.