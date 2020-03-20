LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When the decisions were made to cancel conference tournaments, followed by the NCAA Tournament, and subsequently, the rest of the 2019-20 season, there was a substantial feeling of unfinished business for programs and players alike.

It’s nearly a week later, and those emotions are just now starting to subside.

They’ll likely linger for a while due to the myriad of unanswered questions that remain thanks to the abrupt ending of the 2019-20 collegiate sports calendar.

1. Would the Arkansas men’s basketball team have been able to make the NCAA Tournament?

Hey, anything could happen and they have been miracles in March, but the Razorbacks still faced a tough task to move back onto the bubble even if the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournaments hadn’t been canceled.

Their loss in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M really hurt the Hogs, as evidenced by the fact that Joe Lunardi dropped Arkansas as a No. 4 seed in the NIT (matched up against former head coach, Mike Anderson, and St. John’s, no less).

The Razorbacks did look good in their opening round win over Vanderbilt. The game against South Carolina would have been interesting considering it was only a two-point loss to the Gamecocks at home at the end of January. But the reality is that with still having to face LSU, (likely) Auburn, and then a team out of the other half of the bracket, dead legs probably would have set in.

2. Would Little Rock have been able to capture the Sun Belt Tournament title and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament?

This one hurt as much as anything when it comes to sports in the Natural State. The Trojans put together an incredible season, going from just three conference wins in 2018-19 to outright regular season champions after being picked during the preseason to finish 11th in the league.

Darrell Walker had this team rolling and focused. He didn’t want to cut down nets after Little Rock clinched their conference championship at home with a 91-69 win over Louisiana because they “still had work to do”.

The Trojans earned the double-bye in the Sun Belt and were slated to face Georgia Southern in the semifinals, a team they had beat earlier in the year.

Joe Lunardi certainly believed that Little Rock would sweep the regular season and the tournament titles, as he had them as a No. 15 seed in the South Region facing Creighton in the first round.

3. How far would Arkansas women’s basketball have gone in the NCAA Tournament?

Unfortunately, we’ll never know. The women made a solid run through the SEC Tournament, making it to their second-straight semifinals before falling to South Carolina 90-64, and there’s a strong case that the Razorbacks would have received an at large bid after falling just short a year ago.

Mike Neighbors and his team put together one of the best seasons in program history, tying the mark for most regular-season conference victories with 10 while going 24-8 overall on the year.

ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme projected the Razorbacks as the No. 7 seed in the Greenville Regional, playing against No. 10 Marquette in the first round. On paper, it looks like a favorable matchup for the Hogs, however the idea of what could have been will always haunt a phenomenal season for the Arkansas women’s basketball program.

4. Would Arkansas baseball have made a third-straight CWS?

It was really too early in the season to tell as the season ended after just 16 games. The five-game losing skid wasn’t exactly encouraging, but Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor are all quality programs.

Illinois State and South Alabama, not quite the same caliber, but baseball is a long season and those type of losses are bound to make an appearance here or there.

The Diamond Hogs were just getting to the meat of their season when the decision was made to first suspend, then eventually cancel, the remainder of the schedule.

Although it’s disappointing that Arkansas won’t get to make a run an unprecedented third-straight trip to Omaha, there is some solace in the fact that the Hogs were able to send Dave Van Horn out on a high note to end the year, as he picked up career win No. 700 in the Razorbacks’ 10-9 win over Grand Canyon on March 11.

5. Would Arkansas softball have made another NCAA Regional?

Courtney Deifel has done extraordinary things since taking over the Arkansas softball program in 2015.

She’s the only coach in program history to lead the Razorbacks to three-straight postseason appearances, and the end of 2019 saw the Hogs finish above .500 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1990-91.

The 2020 Razorbacks were ranked 20th in both the NFCA and ESPN.com/USA Softball polls when the season was cancelled, with the majority of their conference season left. Sitting at 18-6 and playing in arguable the toughest conference in the league, the Hogs could’ve made a compelling case for a fourth-straight NCAA Regional appearance.

