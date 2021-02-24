6 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas Preview

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Who: #20/20 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-5, 9-4 SEC) vs #6/7 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-5, 13-1 SEC)

What: This is the first match-up with both teams in the top 25 in Bud Walton Arena since 1998

When: Wednesday – Feb. 24 – 8:00 pm (CT)

Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court

How (to follow):

– TV: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes)

^ Watch ESPN Online: CLICK HERE

– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

– Sirius/XM: XM Channel 190 – Sirius Channel 135 – Streaming Online on Channel 961

– Live Stats: www.Arkansas.StatBroadcast.com