BENTON, Ark. (THV11) - It’s getting physical down in Saline County this week because it’s not often you get to play the number one team in the state.

Benton head coach Brad Harris lives by the motto of the nature boy. To be the man, you gotta beat the man. Right now Greenwood Quarterback Peyton Holt is the man. "You know I think he’s thrown for about 1,300 yards on the year and he’s their leading rusher at Quarterback with about 500 so as Greenwood goes, Peyton Holt goes."

On the other side of the coin, Benton has a beast of their own by the name of Zak Wallace. He and this Panther offense outscoring opponents 105-7 in the 1st quarter. "It’s my senior year and I don’t want to go out sad, like some people do. I want to go out with a bang my O-lineman too so."

Greenwood head coach Rick Jones knows his team has a tall task ahead trying to slow down Wallace. "We’re going to really have great pad level and penetrate and cause some negative plays so we can get them behind the sticks and not let them do what they want to do. Try to get them to play left handed."

It’ll no doubt be a chess match in Northwest Arkansas on Friday night with the winner staring at a great path to War Memorial Stadium.

"You know this is a big ballgame it’s for seeding purposes possibly a 1st round bye in the playoffs. A conference championship and everything. You know whatever happens hopefully we’ll see them again in the playoffs and it’ll have to be in the finals hopefully."

