A-State Advances To SBC Quarterfinals With 62-58 Win Over Georgia Southern

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Another Norchad Omier double-double on Friday night at Hartsell Arena propelled Arkansas State men’s basketball to a 62-58 victory in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Final numbers



Farrington 16 p / 2 r / 1 s

Omier 10 p / 18 r / 2 s

Eaton 14 p / 5 r / 4 a

Fields 9 p / 1 r / 4 a

Willis 6 p

Felts 3 p

Jackson 2 p / 4 r

Davis 2 p — AStateMB (@AStateMB) March 6, 2021

The freshman phenom scored 10 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season as the Red Wolves (11-12) recorded their first win in conference tournament play with the triumph over the Eagles (13-13). Malcolm Farrington was strong off the bench, scoring a game-high 16 points, with 12 coming from three-point range.

A-State shot 40.4 percent (23-57) from the floor, 37.5 percent (6-16) from beyond the arc while holding Georgia Southern to just 16.7 percent (3-18) from deep. Marquis Eaton notched 14 points, five rebounds and four assists while Caleb Fields added nine points and four dimes.

The game was back-and-forth early, before A-State reeled off a 16-5 run to lead by 11 after a three by Felts. Georgia Southern closed it to within two scores with less than four minutes left in the half, but Omier closed out the Red Wolves’ first-half scoring with a monstrous slam after stealing an inbounds pass on the other end of the floor.

Georgia Southern took a one-point lead early in the second half on a layup by Gedi Juozapaitis, but a 10-2 A-State run wiped out that advantage and made it 45-38 with 12:20 to go. The Eagles tied things at 47-all at the 9:31 mark on a layup by Elijah McCadden, however a 7-0 scoring run that featured a trey by Fields and thunderous two-handed slam by Omier made it 54-47 with 6:04 remaining.

The Eagles’ last surge came in the last five minutes, as A-State went on a scoring drought that lasted over five minutes and clung to a one-point lead with less than 30 seconds to go. That lead would not be relinquished, as free throws by Christian Willis, Markise Davis and Eaton closed things out.