A-State at Coastal Carolina set for national broadcast on ESPN2

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State's Sun Belt Conference opener at Coastal Carolina will be televised on ESPN2 with an 11:00 AM (CT) kickoff on Saturday, October 3.

The road contest is scheduled to be the fourth-consecutive nationally televised game for the Red Wolves this season. A-State has three additional broadcasts already scheduled for ESPN networks; vs Georgia State (ESPN), at Appalachian State (ESPN) and at Louisiana (ESPNU).