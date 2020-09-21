x
A-State at Coastal Carolina set for national broadcast on ESPN2

The road contest is scheduled to be the fourth-consecutive nationally televised game for the Red Wolves this season.
Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State's Sun Belt Conference opener at Coastal Carolina will be televised on ESPN2 with an 11:00 AM (CT) kickoff on Saturday, October 3.

The road contest is scheduled to be the fourth-consecutive nationally televised game for the Red Wolves this season. A-State has three additional broadcasts already scheduled for ESPN networks; vs Georgia State (ESPN), at Appalachian State (ESPN) and at Louisiana (ESPNU).

A-State returns to action Sept. 26, opening up its home slate Tulsa. Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Every Red Wolves football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.  The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).