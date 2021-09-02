Arkansas State Athletic Director Terry Mohajir leaving for University of Central Florida

Arkansas State is in need of a new Athletic Director as the University of Central Florida announced Tuesday morning they have hired Terry Mohajir for the same role.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to build on the tremendous momentum UCF's talented student-athletes, coaches and staff have established with the enthusiastic support of Knight Nation and so many generous donors," Mohajir said. "There's no doubt in my mind that together we will continue to construct the best athletics program in the country by providing exceptional resources and services to our students. I'm ready to Charge On with Knight Nation."