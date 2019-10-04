JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas State baseball team defeated Central Arkansas 6-4, to earn a season sweep, Tuesday evening at Tomlinson Stadium. With the win, the Red Wolves improved to 21-13 while Central Arkansas fell to 15-18.

Zech Jarrard (2-1) pitched 4.1 scoreless innings in relief, only allowing two hits and punching out a season-high eight.

A-State sparked a scoring rally in the fifth inning, tacking on a three spot, when Drew Tipton smashed a two-run home run to left, earning his first homer of the season. Will Huber added to the Red Wolves advantaged 5-1, when he scored fielder’s choice.

Jaylon Deshazier extended to the A-state advantage 6-1, when he smashed a home run to left.

The Red Wolves scored a run in the second and fourth inning, when Jacob Jablonski walked with the bases loaded and Alex Howard singled up the middle, to bring across Justin Felix. Howard finished the night, three-for four with an RBI, Tipton finished one-for-three with two RBIs and a run while Sky-Lar Culver finished two-for-four and a run.

Central Arkansas pulled within 6-4, in the ninth inning, when Alonso Bibiano singled and Josh Ragan scored on a fielder’s choice.

Arkansas State will return to action Friday, April 12 when it hosts UT Arlington in a three-game series. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium. The series will continue Saturday at 4 p.m. and conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.