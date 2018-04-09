JONESBORO, Ark. (THV11) - Blake Anderson understands the tall task ahead this weekend for the Red Wolves as they take on #1 Alabama.

"They're as talented as I've ever seen" Anderson says. "I've basically played everybody in the SEC and the ACC at some point in my career and they've put together the fastest, longest, rangiest, most athletic group of dudes in a program and so you need to play mistake free football."

Alabama head Nick Saban very complementary of the Red Wolves during his weekly press conference. "They threw the ball for 400 yards last week and 6 touchdowns and a lot of different people get the ball for them."

The Crimson Tide and Red Wolves kickoff Saturday at 2:30 on ESPN2.

