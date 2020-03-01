ARLINGTON, Texas — In the Sun Belt Conference opener Thursday night, Arkansas State dropped a 71-44 decision at UT Arlington at the College Park Center.

The Red Wolves (3-9, 0-1 SBC) were led in scoring for the second game in a row by Jada Ford, who scored 14 points on 5-of-11 from the field including 3-of-6 from three-point range. UTA (7-6, 1-0) had three players score in double digits, led by Claire Chastain's 18 points.

With her three treys, Ford moved into sole possession of sixth place all-time at A-State in threes made (152), needing seven to tie for sixth. Peyton Martin also scored in double figures for the Scarlet and Black, totaling 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting and 5-of-7 at the free-throw line. Morgan Wallace and Trinitee Jackson tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.

In addition to Chastain's 18-point output, Marie Benson added 12 points while Misty Dossey also chipped in 12 off the bench for UTA. Katie Ferrell paced the Lady Mavericks with nine assists and eight rebounds, both game highs.

As a team, A-State shot 32 percent from the field (16-of-50) while going 4-of-14 from beyond the arc (28.6 percent). UTA, on the other hand, shot at a 43.9 percent clip (29-of-66) and outrebounded the Red Wolves 42-to-33 while forcing 23 turnovers.

UTA opened the night on a 7-0 run before the Red Wolves called a timeout with 7:39 left in the first. Aysia Evans would drill a corner three for the Lady Mavericks before Ford put A-State on the board with a trey at the top of the arc.

That would be all the Red Wolves would muster in the game's opening 10 minutes, as UTA shot 46.7 percent from the field en route to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter while holding A-State to 1-of-13 shooting.

After the Lady Mavericks scored four straight to open the second, A-State caught fire and went on a 10-0 run in which it made four straight buckets. After a 7-0 run by the Red Wolves cut it down to a three-point deficit, UTA closed the half on an 11-0 run to lead 34-20 at the break. The Red Wolves shot much better in the second frame, shooting at a 58.3 percent clip (7-of-12).

After a Martin layup made it 37-22, the Lady Mavericks went on a 7-0 run to stretch their lead out to 22 at 44-22. A-State would battle back, however, with a 5-0 run that started with a three-point play by Ford followed by a pair of free throws by Jackson.

The Lady Mavericks once again got back out to a 20-point lead, but the Red Wolves clawed back to put it to within 15 with a minute left in the third. UTA led 52-35 after the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, UTA held off the Red Wolves en route to extending its lead out to 27, which would be its largest of the night and closed out the 71-44 win. Martin scored five of her 13 in the final stanza.

The Red Wolves conclude their five-game road swing at 2 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos, Texas, taking on Texas State. The game against the Bobcats at Strahan Arena will be aired live on ESPN+ while the broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network on 95.3 The Ticket.