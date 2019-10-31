JONESBORO, Ark. — An Arkansas State football player has been suspended from the team after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to Arkansas State University, 20-year-old Nathan Page was suspended from the football team "pending further information."

He has been charged with domestic battery to a woman who is pregnant or expecting, according to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

We've reached out to the school's police department for more information on the incident.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

