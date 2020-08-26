A-State Football Season Opener Set for National TV Broadcast on ESPN

The Arkansas State football team's Sept. 5 season opener at Memphis has been scheduled for a national television broadcast on ESPN.

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas State football team's Sept. 5 season opener at Memphis has been scheduled for a national television broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The Red Wolves have played the Tigers 58 times, the most among all opponents in program history, although the 2020 matchup will be the first since 2013.

Five-time Sun Belt champions, the Red Wolves have appeared in nine consecutive bowl games for the 14th longest active streak in the nation. A-State has piled up 75 victories over the last nine years to tie for the 24th most in the country over that span.

A-State is set to begin its seventh season under head coach Blake Anderson, who received the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Anderson will enter the year with 47 victories, which are just five shy of tying the second most in school history among all head coaches. The Red Wolves also claimed Sun Belt titles in 2015 and 2016 under Anderson, who has guided the program to 36 Sun Belt wins for the second most ever by any of the conference's all-time head coaches.