A-State head coach Blake Anderson resigns

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State University's Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir announced on Thursday the resignation of head football coach Blake Anderson.

"We appreciate Coach Anderson's contributions to our program," said Mohajir. "He is the only head coach in our FBS history to win two conference championships, and he played for a third while also leading us to six bowl games. We wish him the best moving forward."

According to the university's website, the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf has been named interim head coach, and a national search to fill the head football coach position at A-State will begin immediately.

Anderson has been coaching for 19 years at the FBS level. He was named the Red Wolves’ 30th head football coach in December 2013.

The Red Wolves have won at least seven games every season under Anderson's coaching, including a 9-victory campaign in 2015 and eight-win years in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Under Anderson's direction, A-State played in six straight bowl games from 2014 through 2019.

Anderson's wife, Wendy, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer prior to the 2019 season. Yet, Anderson was still able to guide the Red Wolves to an 8-5 record and Camellia Bowl championship that season.

There are reports stating that Anderson may become the head coach at Utah State, but nothing has been officially confirmed.