A-State Postpones Home Football Game Versus Tulsa

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that it has postponed its Sept. 26 home football game against Tulsa due to being unable to assemble a two-deep depth chart at one position group that would allow the game to be played safely.



Arkansas State and Tulsa officials are mutually working together to find a new date to reschedule the game, and the A-State Athletics Department will provide an update when available.



The football team will continue its practice schedule this week since it wasn't the volume of total players unavailable, but rather the inability to field a safe number of players among the depleted position group that required the game be rescheduled.



The football team will resume its 2020 schedule on Oct. 3 with its Sun Belt Conference opener at Coastal Carolina.



"We are postponing our game against Tulsa because the amount of unavailable players at one specific position group doesn't allow for us to safely play the game," said A-State Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. "This is a result of a combination of positive tests on Monday and other players still displaying symptoms, as well as having time to safely reacclimate prior to the game. This decision is based on the ability to safely field a two-deep at the position group rather than the total number of players unavailable. We are taking all precautions as our student health and safety remains our first and foremost priority.



"We are working with Tulsa to mutually reschedule the game, and we look forward to beginning Sun Belt Conference play next week with our Oct. 3 game at Coastal Carolina."