JONESBORO, Ark. (THV11) - A-State receives 19 votes in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll Thursday morning. It is the most votes in a preseason poll ever for the Red Wolves in their division 1 era.

Arkansas State held their annual media day inside Centennial Bank Stadium Thursday afternoon. Head coach Blake Anderson appreciates the praise but remains adamant this team has not accomplished anything yet. "I'm excited that we're getting into that direction and that it's becoming more of a norm. I'm excited that we've got tremendous support of the fan base and the Red Wolf nation is fired up for the season but at the same time tomorrow morning when we walk on the field I don't want anyone thining about that crap anymore."

The Red Wolves open the season September 1st at home against Southeastern Missouri State.

