MOBILE, Ala. (A-State) – The Arkansas State women’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 77-64 victory over South Alabama Thursday evening at the Mitchell Center.

Peyton Martin led the offensive attack for A-State (8-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) with 25 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Martin was a key factor in the third quarter as the Red Wolves went on a 12-0 run to push their advantage to 53-35. She scored 10 points in the frame, including eight in the paint.

“This is a really good win for us because South Alabama is a really good team,” A-State head coach Brian Boyersaid. “They didn’t go undefeated in non-conference play for no reason and we knew it was going to take a really great effort on our part to get this win and we did it. We had such a great intensity in the first half on the defensive end and we’ve said all year we just need to be able to hit some shots and Jada (Ford) really helped us with that early on.”

Ford caught fire in the first quarter helped the Red Wolves to a 20-11 lead. The junior from Muskogee, Okla., knocked her first three attempts from beyond the arc and as a team, A-State went 4-for-9 after a trey by Payton Tennison capped an 11-0 run to end the first quarter.

The momentum carried over into the second quarter as another 11-0 run by A-State pushed the advantage to 34-13 after Tennison got a steal and passed ahead to Morgan Wallace for an easy layup. The Red Wolves collected four steals in the opening 20 minutes.

South Alabama (12-2, 1-2) slowly chipped away at the lead over the final five minutes of the half and made 6-of-8 field goals and used a 6-0 run to get the lead down to 39-30 with a under a minute to go, but Washington made a driving layup as time expired to push the lead to 41-30 at the break.

“I can’t say enough the effort Jada Ford and Payton Tennison guarding Savannah Jones,” Boyer said. “Really it was a team effort because everyone did a great job pressuring the passers and not allowing her to catch it. She is a dangerous player and the effort we put in defensively, I just can’t say enough about it.”

A-State held the Jaguars, who entered the night among the league leaders in made 3-pointers, to just 2-of-15 from beyond the arc and forced the team into 16 turnovers which resulted in 20 points on the offensive end.

South Alabama was led offensively by Antoinette Lewis with 21 points, while Christen Carter finished 14.

Arkansas State continues on the Alabama road swing with a matchup at Troy Saturday, Jan. 12. Tip-off from Trojan Arena is set for 2 p.m. and the matchup will air on ESPN+.

