A-State routs Champion Christian, 93-49, to open three-game stretch

A-State led for the entire game and out-rebounded the Tigers 61-27 led by Seynabou Thiam's 18 rebounds, which tied for second in program history in a single game

JONESBORO, Ark. — Every player scored on Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena, helping Arkansas State to a 93-49 victory over Champion Christian to open a stretch of three games in three days.

A-State (3-1) led for the entire game and out-rebounded the Tigers 61-27 led by Seynabou Thiam's 18 rebounds, which tied for second in program history for rebounds in a single game. Eleven of those boards came on the offensive glass, two shy of tying the First National Bank Arena record. The 6-6 sophomore also finished with nine points, a career high.

"The starters did what they needed to do and we're trying to find some depth, but I've got to get some things going so we can build on that," head coach Matt Daniel said. "We started a different group to start the second half and got six stops in a row. We're still figuring things out, and every time is an opportunity. We cannot take it for granted every time we step on the floor and take advantage of every opportunity, whether it's a game or a practice. Hopefully we have some people who can get some things going and shake out some jitters that we haven't been able to get out so far."

Jada Stinson led A-State with 12 points while Hilani Cantone recorded 10 to go along with five assists and two steals. Jordyn Brown added nine points, five rebounds and three steals to tie Mya Love for the team lead. Talia Roldan recorded a career-high eight points with five rebounds and two dimes. A-State also forced 21 turnovers, marking the third straight game the Red Wolves have forced 20 or more takeaways.

A-State dominated from start to finish, opening with a 13-0 run to start the game before CCC got on the board with a three by Gonzalez. The Tigers managed to cut it to 17-10, but the Red Wolves closed on a 4-0 run with a layup by Cantone and free throws by Kayla Williams to lead 21-10 after one quarter. Williams scored seven points and hauled in six boards on the night.

The Red Wolves opened the second quarter with another lengthy scoring run - 21-0 over the first five and a half minutes of the quarter. Champion Christian would cut it to 48-18 on a pair of free throws, but that would be it as A-State outscored the Tigers 29-11 in the second quarter to lead 50-21 at halftime.

A-State scored 13 unanswered to open the second half, leading 63-21 with 5:47 to go in the third. The Tigers then went on an 11-0 run to cut it to 63-32, but the Red Wolves countered with a three by Williams late in the third to lead 68-35 with one quarter to go. The Scarlet and Black built on that lead in the final 10 minutes, expanding out to as much as a 44-point lead after a layup by Hatcher capped off an 8-0 run. Roldan knocked down a mid-range jumper to end the night for A-State.

Destiny Gonzalez led the Tigers with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds while Harria Mendoza tallied 10 points.

A-State is schedule to continue its home stand with the second of three games in three days on Wednesday, Dec. 16, hosting Grambling State (1-3). Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be watched live on UAPBLionsRoar.com while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.

