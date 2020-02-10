A-State soccer continues historic start

JONESBORO, Ark. — Abigail Miller scored the lone goal to lead the Arkansas State women's soccer team past Little rock 1-0, Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.



The Red Wolves improved to a perfect 5-0-0 (4-0-0) on the year as Little Rock fell to 1-2-0 (1-1-0). The five-game win streak by A-State marks the longest win streak in program history.



In the 64th minute, Sarah Sodoma gained possession then pushed the ball up the left side creating space between her and a Trojan defender. Sodoma then sent the ball over the top and across to find Miller. Miller then let the ball drop and took a shot off her left foot, sending the ball through the bottom left corner of the net.



The goal by Miller marks her first collegiate career.



Sodoma, Darby Stotts, Hailey Cloud, and Hannah Maupin each took two shots in the contest while Miller and Abby Glockzin registered one apiece.



The home team took outshot Little Rock 10-7 as the Trojans held a slight 3-2 shots on goal advantage. The Red Wolves took five corners in the match compared to the Visitors one.



Megan McClure made three impressive saves as she earned her fourth shutout on the season. The Webster Grove, Mo., native has earned 15 career shutouts.



Arkansas State will return to action Sunday, Oct. 4, when it travels to Monroe. The match is scheduled for noon.