A-State Splits Doubleheader To Take Series Over Georgia Southern

JONESBORO, Ark. — Pitching dominated the day on Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, as the Arkansas State baseball team got a pair of quality starts in a doubleheader split versus Georgia Southern to take the three-game series.

The Red Wolves (16-24, 8-10 SBC) shut out the Eagles (28-18, 12-9) in the first game by a 4-0 decision, with Will Nash producing his third quality start in a row and Jack Jumper retiring seven straight to end it. Carter Holt then battled back after a tough first inning to put together a solid outing before Jake Algee pitched three perfect innings in the nightcap, however the Georgia Southern staff was strong and held off A-State for a 3-2 win in the series finale.

The series win marked A-State’s first over the Eagles, and the Red Wolves have claimed six of their last eight contests.

GAME 1 – A-State 4, Georgia Southern 0

A-State got another gem out of its pitching staff, shutting out the Eagles 4-0 behind a third straight quality start from Will Nash. The Red Wolves continued to get key outs in the field when the Eagles had runners in scoring position en route to becoming the first team to shutout Georgia Southern in 55 games.

Nash tossed six shutout innings, scattering six hits to notch his third straight quality start and improve to 3-4 on the year. Jumper pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to earn his fourth save, retiring all seven he faced.

Liam Hicks and Ben Klutts recorded a pair of hits to lead the Red Wolves, who tallied 10 hits as a team. For Georgia Southern, Christian Avant recorded four of the Eagles’ eight hits.

Drew Tipton scored the first run of the day on an RBI single by Tyler Duncan in the first. Klutts then added a run in the third, launching a leadoff homer to right-center on the first pitch of the inning to put the Red Wolves ahead 2-0.

A-State added a run in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Hicks that plated Garrett Olson from third. The final run of the contest scored in the fifth when Blake McCutchen singled home Will Huber.

After Nash exited following the sixth, Tyler Jeans coaxed a big double play before allowing back-to-back singles. Jumper entered and ended the threat, retiring all seven batters in just 25 pitches for the save.

GAME 2 – Georgia Southern 3, A-State 2

Carter Holt dealt his fourth straight quality start after overcoming early trouble in the first inning. He tossed six innings in which he allowed just one earned run and struck out four, but the Eagles used quality pitching performances of their own to maintain a 3-2 lead throughout the night.

Jake Algee was stellar in his strongest appearance of the season, retiring all nine batters he faced in relief.

At the plate, Ben Klutts and Jaylon Deshazier led the way with a pair of hits each, while Deshazier plated both A-State runs.

Jordan Jackson tossed a quality start as well for the Eagles, striking out 11 in six innings of work before handing off to his bullpen. Jay Thompson pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings and allowed two hits before giving way to Nick Jones, who tossed the final five outs for his 14th save of the season.

Georgia Southern took advantage of some early miscues, including two errors and three wild pitches to take an early 2-0 lead. A-State responded, however, with a two-run single by Deshazier to score Hicks and Klutts to tie it at 2-all.

The Eagles reclaimed a 3-2 lead in the third on an RBI groundout by Ledford that scored McWhorter.

Both pitching staffs then controlled the rest of the contest, as Holt and Algee combined to retired the last 16 Georgia Southern batters they faced. Georgia Southern’s trio of Jackson, Thompson and Jones, meanwhile, only allowed four baserunners from the second inning through the rest of the game.

NEXT UP

A-State remains in the state for the midweek, traveling to Fayetteville for the inaugural meeting versus Arkansas. First pitch versus the top-ranked Razorbacks is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium, with the contest being broadcast live on SEC Network+. The radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.

