JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State had its five-game home winning streak snapped Thursday night with a 100-73 setback against UT Arlington at First National Bank Arena in a Sun Belt Conference women's basketball game.

The Red Wolves saw their overall record move to .500 at 8-8 and now stand 3-2 in league play. The Mavericks won their fourth straight game, improving to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in Sun Belt action.

“This was obviously a very poor performance on our part right from the start,” A-State head coach Brian Boyersaid. “UT Arlington seemed like they were on another speed from start to finish. We were able to make a little bit of a run and recover a little bit in the second quarter, but it seemed like we would turn it over and give up an offensive rebound. We were really just our own worst enemies tonight.”

A-State had three players score in double figures, including sophomore forward Peyton Martin with a team-high 22 points, but it wasn't enough to counter a UTA team that shot 60 percent from the floor and committed just seven turnovers.

Martin also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and was joined in double-figures scoring by Jireh Washingtonand Akasha Westbrook with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

A-State actually finished with a 35-31 advantage on the boards, including 17 offensive rebounds it converted into 18 second-chance points, but UT Arlington made 41-of-68 field goal attempts that included an 11-of-22 mark from beyond the arc. The Red Wolves finished the night with a .441 field goal percentage.

The Mavericks never trailed as they jumped out to an 18-8 lead just over seven minutes into the first quarter. They were able to carry the 10-point lead into the second quarter at 24-14 and led 31-18 with 6:45 remaining in the first half.

A-State was able to mount a 12-4 run over the next three minutes to pull within 35-30, but UTA responded by outscoring the Red Wolves 11-4 the remainder of the second period to take a 46-34 lead into the break.

The Mavericks used a big third quarter, which saw them score 29 points and shoot 75 percent, to pull away. They were able to build an 18-point cushion midway through the period, and the Red Wolves didn't' get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

UTA had two players post at least 20 points, including Cierra Johnson with 24 and Brooke Alexander with 20.

Arkansas State remains at home for a Saturday, Jan. 19, game against Texas State that is scheduled to tip at 4:00 p.m.

