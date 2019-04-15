JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas State baseball team couldn’t find rhythm when it dropped two contests to UT-Arlington Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium. The Red Wolves fell 5-3 in the first game and 9-3 in the second.

With the loss, the Red Wolves fall to 21-16 overall and 8-7 in Sun Belt action while UT Arlington improves to 24-13 overall and 11-5 in the league.

Nate Alberius (4-3) pitched six innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Zech Jarrard relieved Alberius, pitching three innings only allowing one run on three hits with one walk and two punchouts.

UT Arlington scored first in the game one, when Will Olson hit a triple to left center welcoming home Boone Montgomery. However, the Red Wolves responded in the second inning, when Tyler Duncan slashed a single to right, bringing across Sky-Lar Culver. A-State added another run when Jaylon Deshazier smashed a double to left scoring Jake Karst. Deshazier finished game one, two-for-three with two doubles and an RBI.

The Mavericks added two runs in the sixth inning, on back-to-back doubles by Andrew Miller and Dylan Paul, taking a 4-3 advantage over the home team. The Mavericks added insurance in the ninth, when Jaylon Dominguez singled to left field.

The Red Wolves had an opportunity to take the lead in the ninth inning when Culver reached on a single up the middle and Justin Felix reached on a single though the left side, but the home team wasn’t able to capitalize when Will Huber struck out swinging.

In game two, UTA jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the first two innings after Dominguez grounded out to second, Miller hit a home run and Minjarez scored on a fielder’s choice. The home team got two runs back in the second and third inning to pull within 3-2.

Chandler Coates (3-4) pitched five innings where he allowed five runs, two of which were earned, on four hits with one walk and five punchouts. A-State committed five costly errors thorough the first five innings which resulted in three unearned runs.

The visitors bust the game opened 9-3, in the sixth inning, when Montgomery blasted a three-run home run to left and Miller hit a sliced single brining across Dominguez.

A-State will return to action Tuesday April 16, when it hosts Southeast Missouri State. The first pitch for the midweek matchup is set for 6:30 p.m.