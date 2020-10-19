A-State’s Adams earns second SBC Player of the Week honor

The Jonesboro, Ark., native’s 177 receiving yards were the 13th most by an FBS player this year

JONESBORO, Ark — Arkansas State senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.

Also named the league’s offensive player of the week on Sept. 14, Adams tied the school record for receptions in a game with 15 catches for a career-high 177 yards and two touchdowns during the Red Wolves’ 59-52 victory over Georgia State last Saturday. His 15 receptions not only matched former wideout J.D. McKissic’s school-record total against Missouri in 2013, they tied the most in the nation this season and equaled the second most in Sun Belt history.

The Jonesboro, Ark., native’s 177 receiving yards were the 13th most by an FBS player this year as well, while the game also marked the third time this season Adams has posted multiple touchdown receptions.

Adams has recorded at least six catches in each of A-State’s first five games and his 8.2 receptions (41 total) per game ranks seventh in the nation. Dating back to the 2017 season, he has caught multiple passes in 20 consecutive games. Adams has 128 career receptions that are tied for the ninth most in school history.

This season, he is averaging a Sun Belt-high 107.8 receiving yards per game that ranks 11th in the country. Adams also has seven touchdown catches this year, which are tied for the second most in the country.

The Red Wolves have now seen four different players earn one of the Sun Belt’s weekly honors a combined five times this year. Senior linebacker Justin Rice, junior kicker Blake Grupe and freshman punter Ryan Hanson have also been recognized as a Sun Belt Player of the Week.