A-State’s Adams Jr. named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Arkansas State senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. was announced Monday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation as one of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, issued annually to the outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position.

Adams currently ranks third in the nation in total receptions (79), receiving yards (1,111) and receiving touchdowns (12). His 7.9 catches and 111.1 receiving yards per game also rank ninth and 10th in the country, respectively.

A two-time Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week this season, Adams has posted five 100-yard receiving games that are tied for the second most in school history for a single season and are tied for fifth most in the nation in 2020.

Adams has caught at least one touchdown in six games this year and his 12 total stands tied for the second most in both Arkansas State and Sun Belt Conference history. His 1,111 receiving yards this season are the third most ever by an A-State player, while his 79 catches rank fifth in the school record books.

He put together one of his best career games on a huge stage during the Red Wolves’ 35-31 win at Kansas State, catapulting him into the nation spotlight as he was named the national player of the week by the Maxwell Award, Athlon Sports, Frisco Bowl and 247Sports. His performance garnered interviews from media members such as Reggie Bush with FOX after he posted eight receptions for 98 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, including the game winner.

The Jonesboro, Ark., native tallied at least five catches in each of his 10 games played this season, and he has now hauled in multiple passes in 25 consecutive games while climbing the career-records charts at A-State.

Adams currently ranks second all-time A-State for receiving touchdowns (21), third for receptions (166) and fifth for receiving yards (2,306). His 21 career touchdown grabs are also tied for the fifth most in Sun Belt Conference history.

A 2019 All-Sun Belt Conference selection and 2020 preseason first-team all-league pick, Adams joins former A-State wideout Omar Bayless as the only two players in school history to be named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Bayless earned the recognition last year when he led the nation in receiving yards per game (127.2 average).

The Biletnikoff Award semifinalists, finalists and award recipient is selected by the highly-distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners and other former receivers.