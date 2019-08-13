JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State junior quarterback Logan Bonner was announced Tuesday as one of 42 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players across the nation named to the 2019 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

The award recognizes the top offensive player in FBS who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell – integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must be born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

An all-state selection at Rowlett (Texas) High School, Bonner redshirted his true freshman season before playing in a reserve role the last two seasons behind 2018 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Justice Hansen, who completed his eligibility last year.

The former Texas high school District 11-6A MVP has seen action in nine combined games the last two seasons, completing 24-of-53 passes for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A highly touted recruit coming out of high school, Bonner ended his senior season at Rowlett by connecting on 272-of-357 pass attempts for 3,671 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Earl Campbell Award will name 16 semifinalists in November and then narrow the list to five finalists in December. The semifinalists and finalists will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler, Texas, for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet that is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2020.

The Red Wolves will play five Saturday games and one nationally-televised midweek contest at Centennial Bank Stadium in 2019. They will open the season in Jonesboro for the fifth time over the last seven years when they play SMU on Aug. 31, but also host Southern Illinois (Sat., Sept. 21), Louisiana (Thur., Oct. 17), Texas State (Sat., Oct. 26), Coastal Carolina (Sat., Nov. 16) and Georgia Southern (Nov. 23).