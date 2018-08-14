JONESBORO, Ark (A-State) – Arkansas State senior quarterback Justice Hansen has been named to the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, announced Tuesday by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Education Foundation, Inc.

Hansen makes his second appearance on the award’s watch list after also receiving the recognition in 2017 as a junior. He is one of four all-time Arkansas State players to ever appear on the list, but the first to do it more than once. Hansen was eventually tabbed a “Top 20” candidate for the award last season during the month of October. Former A-State quarterbacks Fredi Knighten (2015), Ryan Aplin (2012) and Corey Leonard (2009) also previously appeared on the watch list.

The 2017 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the league’s 2018 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Hansen has now been tabbed to five different preseason watch lists this year, including those for the Walter Camp Award, Wuerffel Trophy, Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been presented annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class. Criteria to be considered for the award include character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities and athletic accomplishments.

An Edmond, Okla., native, Hansen has already graduated from Arkansas State University with his bachelor’s degree in general studies. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree in sport administration.

Hansen started every game at quarterback in 2017, setting new single-season A-State and Sun Belt Conference records for passing touchdowns (37), touchdown responsibility (44) and total offense (4,389 yards). He ranked among the top 10 players in the nation in seven statistical categories, and he was the only player in the country to rank among the top five in points responsible for per game, total offense, passing touchdowns, completions per game and passing yards per game.

The A-State football team is currently in the second week of its fall camp and is set to open its 2018 season Sept. 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium against Southeast Missouri State. Season tickets can be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

© A-State