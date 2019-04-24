CARBONDALE, Ill. — Tuesday’s midweek baseball game featuring Arkansas State and Southern Illinois has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the Carbondale, Ill., area.

The Red Wolves and Salukis were scheduled to play at 5 p.m. today inside Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Ill., but heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day and caused the cancellation of the contest.

Arkansas State will continue Sun Belt Conference play April 26-28 against ULM. First pitch on Friday is at 6:30 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the series finale on Sunday will be at 1 p.m.