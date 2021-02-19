AAA Moves Basketball Tournaments

Due to the amount of COVID-19 cancellations during the regular season, a conference tournament may be needed for correct seeding into the regional and state.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Activities Association will be moving the Regional Basketball Tournaments, the State Basketball Tournaments, and the State Basketball Finals back one week to allow conferences to finish their regular seasons and tournaments.

Due to the amount of COVID-19 cancellations during the regular season, a conference tournament may be needed for correct seeding into the regional and state tournaments.

Schools and conferences will need to check the updated deadlines for submitting their final seeds to the AAA.

The AAA is committed to finding the most equitable solution when dealing with COVID-19 related no-contest and with unprecedented weather conditions that prevent the timely completion of the season.

New Tournament Dates

Regional Tournament Dates:

1A, 2A, 3A, & 4A - March 3-6

State Tournament Dates:

1A, 2A, 3A, and 5A - March 8-15

4A and 6A - March 9-13

State Basketball Finals: