FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The start time for the Arkansas-Abilene Christian men’s basketball game on Tuesday (Dec. 22) has been changed to 4:00 pm (CT). Also, the game will now be nationally televised on SEC Network.

Doors to Bud Walton Arena will open at 3:00 pm (CT) on Tuesday.