Alabama-Arkansas post game notes — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Post game notes from Arkansas' 65-31 loss to Alabama on Saturday, October 6.

GENERAL NOTES

• Arkansas played the top-ranked team in the nation for the 24th time in program history. Since joining the SEC, Arkansas has faced the No. 1 team 14 times. Saturday’s game marked the seventh time Arkansas has faced a top-ranked Alabama team.

• The attendance for the game: 64,974 tickets distributed, 49,723 tickets scanned.

OFFENSIVE NOTES

• Arkansas’ 14 points scored in the first half were the most Alabama has allowed in the first two quarters this season. It was just the second time in 22 games Alabama has allowed 14, 1st-half points. The 31 points are the most scored against Alabama this year.

• Despite a turnover on to start the game, the nine-play, 30-yard drive was the best opening drive of the season by Arkansas. The Razorbacks had a six-play, 18-yard opening drive in the season opener versus Eastern Illinois.

• On the opening drive, tight ends Austin Cantrell (8 yards), Grayson Gunter (10 yards) and Cheyenne O’Grady (8 yards) each caught passes for a total of 26 yards. It is the first time three TE’s have caught a pass in a game this season.

• For the first time this season, Arkansas had two drives that used 11 plays. The first covered 75 yards and resulted in a TD. The second covered 52 yards and resulted in a field goal.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

• Hjalte Froholdt made his 31st consecutive start, the longest streak among current Razorbacks.

• Fellow offensive lineman Johnny Gibson made his 21st consecutive start, second-best on the team.

• Dre Greenlaw made his 34th career start, the most by any current Razorback.

• Santos Ramirez, De’Jon Harris and T.J. Smith made their 18th consecutive starts, tied for the most on the defensive side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE NOTES

• Arkansas linebackers De’Jon Harris and Dre Greenlaw combined for 24 tackles in the game. It’s the second-straight week the tandem has combined for 20 or more tackles.

• The Harris and Greenlaw duo has combined to lead the team in tackles in 16 of the last 18 games.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

• True freshman Matthew Phillips made a 47-yard punt, the second-longest of the season.

• Connor Limpert made a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter. He is now 9-for-11 on field goals this season.

• Sophomore wide receiver De’Vion Warren made a 78-yard kick return in the fourth quarter, the longest return for a Razorback this season.

CHAD MORRIS NOTES

• The 26 pass completions tie for sixth-most by a Chad Morris coached team.

• Rakeem Boyd became the 20th player to rush for at least 100 yards under Morris.

RB Rakeem Boyd

• Recorded career-highs with 15 rushing attempts, 102 rushing yards, and five receptions.

• Became the first player since Darren McFadden (9/15/07) to rush for 100+ yards against Alabama.

LB De’Jon Harris

• Finished the game with 11 tackles, five solo and 0.5 tackles for loss. It’s his team-leading fourth game with 10+ tackles this season.

• Now has 15.5 tackles for loss in his career, second among all active Razorbacks.

• Made the tackle on all four plays of Alabama’s fourth drive of the game, resulting in the Tide’s second turnover on downs this year.

LB Dre Greenlaw

• Finished the game with 13 tackles, six solo, his third game this year with double-digit tackles.

• Now has 284 tackles for his career in 36 games, the most tackles of any active player in the SEC.

• With his 12 tackle performance, he has now led or tied for the team lead in tackles 13 times since his freshman season in 2015.

• Has 12 double-digit tackle efforts since 2015.

RB Chase Hayden

• Had career-highs with two receptions for 26-yards, including a 20-yarder.

WR Tyson Morris

• Made his first career reception late in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard pass from Ty Storey.

TE Cheyenne O’Grady

• Posted career-highs with seven receptions and two touchdowns.

• His 8-yard touchdown reception from Ty Storey in the first half was his first touchdown of the season.

P Matthew Phillips

• Made his collegiate debut as a true freshman.

• His first career punt was a 47-yarder. The previous long punts this season all came versus Texas A&M as Reid Bauer had two, 50-yard punts and a 47-yarder.

FS Santos Ramirez

• Tallied his second-straight double-digit tackle performance, totaling a career-high 12 tackles, three solo in the game.

• Previous high was 10 tackles which he totaled twice this season (at Colorado State, vs. Texas A&M).

DB Kevin Richardson

• Made his first start of the season.

WR Deon Stewart

• Caught a season-long 37-yard reception in the second quarter.

QB Ty Storey

• Established career-highs with 25 pass completions and 39 pass attempts.

WR De’Vion Warren

• Caught his first receiving touchdown with a 17-yarder in the fourth quarter.

• Ran for a 78-yard kick return, the longest by a Razorback this season.

WR Mike Woods

• Got his second-consecutive start and second career start.

• Finished the game with two catches for six yards.

© 2018 KTHV