Alabama game kickoff time and TV network announced

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The Southeastern Conference will utilize December 19 as a playing date for football games rescheduled during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 and has established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents.



Kickoff and television arrangements:

* Home games in bold

Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 10: at Auburn (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 17: Ole Miss (ESPN2), 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7: Tennessee (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 14: at Florida (ESPN), 6 p.m. CT

Nov. 21: LSU (SEC Network), 11 a.m. CT

Dec. 5: at Missouri (SEC Network), 11 a.m. CT

Dec 12: Alabama (ESPN), 11 a.m. CT