Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian wins 2020 Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announces Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback coach at Alabama, as the winner of the 25th annual Broyles Award. Coach Sarkisian was selected from a group of five finalists by a selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA.

The 2020 Broyles Award finalists included:

ALABAMA, Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator / QB

BYU, Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator

CINCINNATI, Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator / LB

INDIANA, Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator / LB

NORTHWESTERN, Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator

The announcement of the 2020 Broyles Award winner was made live Monday, December 28th at 11:55 a.m. (CT) on ABC affiliate KATV in Little Rock.

The Broyles Award honors college football's top assistant coach. The award was established in 1996 to recognize legendary head football coach Frank Broyles. Coach Broyles had a track record of producing some of the most successful assistant coaches in college football history.

Visit the Broyles Award website for the full list of previous finalists and winners.

Proceeds from the 2020 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan for Alzheimer’s caregivers through education, support, and resources all available at no cost. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Broyles Award

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career as head coach at Arkansas. You can follow the Broyles Award on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the National College Football Awards Association

The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 21 awards boast 699 years of tradition-selection excellence. Visit NCFAA.org to learn more about our story.

