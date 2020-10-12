Ramirez scores 18 points, No. 13 Arkansas women sink SMU

Makayla Daniels added 13 points and Chelsea Dungee had 12 for the Razorbacks, who showed no letdown coming off a win over then No. 4 Baylor on Sunday. Dungee and Ramirez each hit a pair of 3-pointers and then Destiny Slocum scored from distance as Arkansas raced to a 15-2 lead. Daniels and Ramirez added 3s and the Razorbacks led 23-7 after one quarter, hitting 7 of 15 behind the arc and 1 of 2 inside. Kayla White scored 15 points for the Mustangs.