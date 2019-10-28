RUSSELLVILLE, Ark — For the second time in three weeks, Henderson State senior nickel Mercardo Anderson was named Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Anderson was his normal disruptive self for the Reddies in their 41-27 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State, and finished with four tackles, a half-tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and two interceptions. Both of his picks came in the second half and he returned the first one 17 yards for a momentum changing touchdown in the third quarter.

The product from Ashdown, Arkansas and Ashdown High School has been terrific all season for Henderson. Anderson is second in the GAC in tackles for loss (9.0) and third in interceptions (3). He has registered a tackle for loss in each of the last seven games for the Reddies.

With his honor, Anderson becomes the first Henderson State player this year to earn a GAC weekly award multiple times. He is the first Reddie to win multiple Player of the Week awards in a single season since Andrew Black in 2016 and the first defensive player to do so since Gary Vines in 2015.

No. 23 Henderson (7-1) will go for it's fifth-straight win on Saturday at 3 p.m. when it travels to Monticello, Arkansas to take on UAM (5-3).