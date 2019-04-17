NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three pitchers kept the beat going for the Arkansas Travelers with a combined two-hit shutout of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night with a final score of 2-0. Ricardo Sanchez dealt seven innings to earn the win while allowing only two infield hits along the way. He walked one batter, hit another and struck out seven. Wyatt Mills followed with a scoreless eighth inning before Jorgan Cavanerio went through the heart of the Naturals lineup, in order, to earn his first save. Donnie Walton drove in both runs including a two-out RBI hit in the seventh inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Aaron Knapp drew a leadoff walk in the 3rd inning then stole second base. He moved to third on a flyout then scored on a sacrifice fly by Walton.

* Sanchez was never really threatened in his seven innings but did work around leadoff hits in the third and fourth innings.

Notable Travs Performances

SS Donnie Walton: 1-3, SF, 2 RBI

2B Jordan Cowan: 3-4, run

LHP Ricardo Sanchez: Win, 7 IP, 2 H, BB, 7 K, 86 pitches

News and Notes

* The Travs have won with three consecutive shutout victories. They have totaled 30 straight scoreless innings stretching back to last Friday.

* The two hits allowed were a season-low and only two balls were hit out of the infield by the Naturals all night.

Up Next

The Travs go for a sweep of the three game series on Wednesday in a day game. Right-hander Zac Grotz (0-0, 0.00) makes the start against righty Ofreidy Gomez (0-0, 7.00). First pitch for the kids day game is at 11:00. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.