High School Football Final Scores

Finals scores from high school football across the state of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — AP-AR-FBH--Prep Scores

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

  

Class 2A

  

Third Round

  

Des Arc 38, Bigelow 22

  

Fordyce 47, Foreman 8

  

Gurdon 53, E. Poinsett Co. 6

  

Junction City 48, Poyen 38

  

Class 3A

  

Second Round

  

Booneville 10, Osceola 7

  

Centerpoint 47, Camden Harmony Grove 22

  

Glen Rose 21, Charleston 14

  

Harding Academy 45, Jessieville 14

  

Hoxie 48, Newport 28

  

McGehee 42, Lincoln 7

  

Paris 35, Greenland 12

  

Prescott 52, Melbourne 16

  

Class 4A

  

Second Round

  

Crossett 28, Monticello 20

  

Dumas 36, Gosnell 30

  

Nashville 48, Elkins 6

  

Ozark 40, Pocahontas 14

  

Rivercrest 48, Prairie Grove 23

  

Shiloh Christian 28, Malvern 0

  

Stuttgart 26, Pulaski Robinson 20

  

Warren 35, Arkadelphia 20

  

Class 5A

  

Second Round

  

Harrison 38, White Hall 35

  

LR Christian 52, HS Lakeside 14

  

Pulaski Academy 53, Magnolia 22

  

Wynne 28, Texarkana 0

  

Class 6A

  

Semifinal

  

Greenwood 51, Marion 7

  

Lake Hamilton 21, Sylvan Hills 20

  

Class 7A

  

Semifinal

  

Bryant 56, Conway 14

  

North Little Rock 49, Cabot 42

  

___

  

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)