High School Football Final Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Class 2A
Third Round
Des Arc 38, Bigelow 22
Fordyce 47, Foreman 8
Gurdon 53, E. Poinsett Co. 6
Junction City 48, Poyen 38
Class 3A
Second Round
Booneville 10, Osceola 7
Centerpoint 47, Camden Harmony Grove 22
Glen Rose 21, Charleston 14
Harding Academy 45, Jessieville 14
Hoxie 48, Newport 28
McGehee 42, Lincoln 7
Paris 35, Greenland 12
Prescott 52, Melbourne 16
Class 4A
Second Round
Crossett 28, Monticello 20
Dumas 36, Gosnell 30
Nashville 48, Elkins 6
Ozark 40, Pocahontas 14
Rivercrest 48, Prairie Grove 23
Shiloh Christian 28, Malvern 0
Stuttgart 26, Pulaski Robinson 20
Warren 35, Arkadelphia 20
Class 5A
Second Round
Harrison 38, White Hall 35
LR Christian 52, HS Lakeside 14
Pulaski Academy 53, Magnolia 22
Wynne 28, Texarkana 0
Class 6A
Semifinal
Greenwood 51, Marion 7
Lake Hamilton 21, Sylvan Hills 20
Class 7A
Semifinal
Bryant 56, Conway 14
North Little Rock 49, Cabot 42
