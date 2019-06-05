LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The owner of Maximum Security filed an appeal regarding the disqualification from the Kentucky Derby on Monday and that appeal was denied.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said Kentucky “law does not provide for an appeal” to the steward’s decision.

The stewards' decision to disqualify Maximum Security and name Country House the winner of the Kentucky Derby will remain.

Click here to read the full denial.

