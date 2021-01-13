Arkansas at LSU preview

The game is set to begin at 6:00 pm (CT) and will be televised on ESPN2.

Arkansas plays the first of back-to-back road games this week with a trip to LSU Wednesday (Jan. 13). The game is set to begin at 6:00 pm (CT) and will be televised on ESPN2.

• Arkansas leads the all-time series, 37-32, and is 33-27 versus the Tigers since joining the SEC. However, LSU does lead 18-12 in games played in Baton Rouge.

• The Razorbacks climbed nine spots in the NCAA NET to #20 after the 30-point win over Georgia. LSU is #22 in the NCAA NET.

• With games at LSU and Alabama this week, Arkansas opens SEC play with four of its first six on the road. Add a game at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge), the Hogs are in the midst of playing six of 10 games on the road.

• Moses Moody is 1 of 3 players in the SEC to average at least 15.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. Moody also is 1 of 3 players among the SEC top 10 in scoring, FG%, FT% and 3’s Made HOWEVER he is the only one to additionally rank among the SEC top 25 in rebounds (21st) and steals (25th) as well.

• LSU leads the SEC in field goal percentage, free throw percentage and steals per game. The Tigers have three of the top 10 scorers in the SEC, including SEC leader (and freshman) Cameron Thomas. The Tigers have three of the top 10 for 3-pointers made in the SEC, including the top two in Ja’Vonte Smart and Thomas.

• Arkansas leads the SEC in assists per game, defensive rebounds, free throws made, offensive rebounds, scoring margin and scoring offense.