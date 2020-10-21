Arkansas at Oklahoma State for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

For the third time in seven seasons, Arkansas will face Oklahoma State in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The 2021 #SECBig12 Challenge matchups have been set ⤵️



Full release » https://t.co/GFvtufBrDR. pic.twitter.com/53a942Ewbp — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 21, 2020

The Razorbacks and Cowboys met in back-to-back years of the Challenge in 2017 and 2018. Oklahoma State won the first meeting, 99-71, in Stillwater and Arkansas won, 66-65, the following year in Bud Walton Arena.

Overall, Arkansas is 3-3 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, posting an 0-3 record on the road and a 3-0 mark at home.

This will be the eighth year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and it will feature 10 games between two premier college basketball conferences.

All 10 of the Big 12’s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14-member institutions will participate in this year’s event. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participated in the 2020 Challenge will be a part of the 2021 event.

In 2020, the two conferences shared the Challenge title with both leagues earning five wins, including Arkansas’ 78-67 victory over TCU. Over the last four years of the Challenge, both conferences have won 20 games.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

• Arkansas results in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge:

- 12/04/14 at #20 Iowa State L 77 95

- 01/30/16 Texas Tech (ot) W 75 68

- 01/28/17 at Oklahoma State L 71 99

- 01/27/18 Oklahoma State W 66 65

- 01/26/19 at #13 Texas Tech L 64 67

- 01/25/20 TCU W 78 67