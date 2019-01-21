FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team’s eight-day break from competition ends Monday as the Razorbacks travel to national powerhouse No. 20 Tennessee in a 6 p.m. contest.

Arkansas (13-5, 2-2 SEC) last played Jan. 13 picking up an 83-62 win over Vanderbilt in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks had a bye on Thursday and do not play their commonly scheduled Sunday game, instead taking part in the SEC Network’s Big Monday television coverage.

In The Lane

Date: Monday, Jan. 21, 2019

Location: At Tennessee (Knoxville)

Tip: 6 p.m. Central

Broadcast: SEC Network (https://es.pn/2T1HilK)

Live Scoring: http://bit.ly/2FqCtFM

Arkansas continues to play well behind the efforts of senior Malica Monk, junior Alexis Tolefree and redshirt sophomore Chelsea Dungee. The trio all average double figures for the season. Three-point shooting, free throws and limiting turnovers are all keys to Arkansas’ success. Those elements will be a focal point for head coach Mike Neighbors’ team as Arkansas is again undersized in the paint. The Razorbacks will use its four-guard lineup to push tempo and outlast Tennessee.

About Tennessee

The Lady Vols enter the game with a 12-5 record but are just 1-4 in SEC play. Tennessee is coming off its fourth consecutive loss after falling 86-65 at Alabama on Thursday. The fourth quarter against the Crimson Tide proved to be the downfall for the Lady Vols as they went 3-for-21 from the floor including a 1-for-9 performance from distance.

The fourth quarter slump will be something Arkansas hopes to take advantage of on Monday. The Razorbacks outscore opponents, 374-306, in the final frame. Arkansas also commits fewer turnovers and has more steals in the the last 10 minutes.

Up Next

The Razorbacks honor former Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt with We Back Pat night against Alabama Thursday, Jan. 24. The game tips at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Degree. Arkansas follows up with a road contest at Florida on Jan. 27 and hosts Georgia, Jan. 31, and South Carolina, Feb. 3, in back-to-back home contests.

More Information

For more information about Arkansas women’s basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.