LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - Every year Arkansas Baptist College is the first team in the state out of the tunnel and into the end zone.

To play here, you have to love football. No scholarships, just some financial aid.

Head coach Richard Wilson says “basically we give them a second opportunity to get back in the game.”

A place where Kids like Clarence Scott who just need a break. “I love the game so I just kept playing and kept playing I just wanted to go to the next level and the next level.” Scott arrived at Arkansas Baptist from his hometown of New Orleans back in 2016. Expecting to make an immediate impact, but prior to the season he saw it slip away.

“I got diagnosed with diabetes and I couldn’t play 16 or 17.” What he thought would be a pitstop in his career, suddenly became a destination. “It was just crazy I lost almost 100 pounds and I was real sick and body was aching really couldn’t do much.”

Clarence had a choice, give up the game he loves or dig in, in a town he didn’t know. “I think a lot of people would have quit. I love the game I couldn’t give up on it.”

After arriving in Little Rock nearly 3 years ago, Clarence has officially been cleared to play his first game as an ABC Buffalo.

“I’m a fighter, I’m a fighter man. It’s going to get easy or it’s going to get hard but I’m going to fight. I’m not going to give up.”

