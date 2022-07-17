Arkansas Baseball's Cayden Wallace drafted by Kansas City Royals

Wallace was selected 49th overall in the second round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dreams came true on Sunday night for Arkansas third baseman and sophomore Cayden Wallace.

Our guy @cayden_wallace! 👑 pic.twitter.com/LRrYF8n1Pn — Arkansas Baseball Player Development (@HogsPlayerDev) July 18, 2022

Wallace played for the Diamond Hogs for two seasons. The Greenbrier, Arkansas native was a key to the Diamond Hog's College World Series run in 2022.

Wallace was selected 49th overall in the second round, and the slot value for that pick is at $1.584 million

Wallace hit .298 this season, tied the team in home runs with 16, and led the Razorbacks with 60 RBIs, a .542 slugging percentage, 12 stolen bases, and 20 doubles.

The Greenbrier native is eligible for the draft because his 21st birthday falls within 45 days of the start of the draft

Wallace already has a Razorback connection in Kansas City.

The President of the Kansas City Royals, Dayton Moore, is the dad of Wallace's teammate Robert Moore.

Wallace was the first Razorback off the board and the highest drafted Razorback since Heston Kjerstad, who was selected second overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 2020.

College baseball players at four-year universities and colleges are eligible after their third year at that school or after their 21st birthday.

Despite Wallace being a 20-year-old sophomore, he was still draft eligible due to the fact that the MLB gives players a 45-day grace period for them to turn 21.

Wallace turns 21 on August 7th, so he falls within the period.

Diamond Hog fans might not have to go too far to see Wallace play. The Royals Double-A team is the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.