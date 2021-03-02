Arkansas beats cold-shooting Mississippi State 61-45

Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) ended its six-game losing streak against Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Justin Smith scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds as Arkansas cruised to a 61-45 victory over Mississippi State.

Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) ended its six-game losing streak against Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6).

Connor Vanover and Moses Moody scored 13 points apiece to lead the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis added 10 points and eight rebounds. Smith, a graduate transfer from Indiana, is 10 points shy of a career 1,000.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 10 points and five rebounds. Derek Fountain’s 3-pointer cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to 42-37 with 9:36 remaining. Vanover answered with consecutive dunks and a 3-pointer as the Razorbacks pulled away.

