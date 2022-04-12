Arkansas native Christyn Williams picked 14th overall in WNBA Draft

Arkansas native Christyn Williams was selected as the 14th overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from January 2021.

With the 14th overall pick in the WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics select Arkansas native Christyn Williams.

On Monday, April 11, the 2022 WNBA Draft finally took place for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, in person in New York City.

Players were selected to go on stage, receive a jersey and meet with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

After the second round began, Williams was selected to by Washington Mystics.

Williams is a four-year starter at UConn, finishing her Huskies career averaging 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 132 games played.