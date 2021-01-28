x
Arkansas cruises past Ole Miss 74-59 for 3rd straight win

JD Notae scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to a 74-59 victory over Mississippi for its third straight win.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to a 74-59 victory over Mississippi  for its third straight win. 

The Razorbacks closed the first half on a 10-4 surge for a 37-25 halftime advantage and led by double digits the rest of the way. A 12-2 run made it 53-33 with about 10 minutes left. 

The Razorbacks (13-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) have won nine of their last 12 games against Ole Miss (8-7, 3-5). Devontae Shuler scored 19 points for Ole Miss.

