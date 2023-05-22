Arkansas's Dave Van Horn named 2023 SEC Coach of the Year

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has been named the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Hogs to their second SEC championship in the last two seasons.

ARKANSAS, USA —

Van Horn, who won the award in his 21st season as head coach, has also lead the Diamond Hogs to seven different SEC West crowns during his tenure as coach.

After being named as the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year, this now marks the third time in Van Horn's career that he's received the nod for the award-- winning previously in 2021 and in 2004.

Van Horn is now only one of three other active coaches that have been named SEC Coach of the Year at least three times.

Alongside Van Horn's award, four Razorback players also received accolades after being named to All-SEC team.

Arkansas's Hagen Smith made the first team and all-defensive team. Meanwhile, Kendall Diggs was named to the SEC second team.