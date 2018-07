LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - Dynasties are apart of sports.

Whether you love or hate teams like the New England Patriots or the Golden State Warriors, at the end of the day you have to respect them. These dynasties aren't just national.

The Arkansas Dolphins are a powerhouse in the pool winning 7th consecutive state championship. The team goes for 8 this weekend.

