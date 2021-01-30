Cade Cunningham scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket and clinching free throws, to lead Oklahoma State over Arkansas 81-77. Cunningham was in his first game action since Jan. 12. Since then, OSU postponed two games because of COVID-19 protocols and Cunningham sat out two more after that. Cunningham’s jumper with 21.3 seconds remaining gave the Cowboys a 79-77 lead and he added two free throws with 3.8 left. Kalib Boone added 16 points for OSU. Justin Smith scored 18 points and Moses Moody 17 for Arkansas.
Arkansas drops heartbreaker to Oklahoma State in Big 12/SEC Challenge
