Arkansas earns No. 3 seed in South Region, will face No. 14 Colgate in opening round of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team is going dancing.

The reaction from @RazorbackMBB when they found out they earned a No. 3 seed. They will face No. 14 Colgate out of the Patriot League, on Friday @THV11 @HOGZONE #WPS pic.twitter.com/NCSO9ynJL1 — Dorian Craft (@doriancraft) March 14, 2021

The Razorbacks earned the No. 3 seed in the South Region and will face No. 14 Colgate in the first round. The Raiders come into the tournament 14-1 and won the Patriot League Conference tournament, 85-72 over Loyola (Md.) on Sunday.

The game will be played Friday, although a time and location has not yet been released by the NCAA Selection Committee.

Per HogStats, this is the highest seed that the Razorbacks have earned since the were a No. 2 seed in the 1995 tournament.

(3) @RazorbackMBB vs. (14) Colgate on Friday in Indiana.#Arkansas is 1-1 all time as a 3 seed and 1-0 vs. 14 seeds. Those games were in 1992 as 3 UA beat 14 Murray State, then lost to 6 Memphis State. — HogStats.com (@HogStats) March 14, 2021