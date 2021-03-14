Arkansas earns No. 3 seed in South Region, will face No. 14 Colgate in opening round of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team is going dancing.
The Razorbacks earned the No. 3 seed in the South Region and will face No. 14 Colgate in the first round. The Raiders come into the tournament 14-1 and won the Patriot League Conference tournament, 85-72 over Loyola (Md.) on Sunday.
The game will be played Friday, although a time and location has not yet been released by the NCAA Selection Committee.
Per HogStats, this is the highest seed that the Razorbacks have earned since the were a No. 2 seed in the 1995 tournament.
According to the archive account, Arkansas is 1-1 all time as a No. 3 seed and is 1-0 vs. 14 seeds. As the three-seed in 1992, Arkansas beat No. 14 Murray State, then lost to the six-seed Memphis State.