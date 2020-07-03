COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Razorback's NCAA tournament hopes likely came to an end on Saturday as Arkansas fell to Texas A&M in College Station.

It was a two man show for Texas A&M. Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies with 25 points while Josh Nebo dominated the post against the Razorbacks with 20 points . Mason Jones led the way for the Hogs with 30. Isaiah Joe finished with 22 and Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 10.

Arkansas led by as many as 7 in the 1st half before the Aggies caught fire. Texas A&M closing the 1st half on a 12-2 run.

The loss is a huge blow the Hogs hopes to make the NCAA tournament as they fall to 19-12 overall and 7-11 in SEC play.

Next up the SEC Tournament.