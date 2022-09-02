University of Arkansas fined $250K after fans storm court following win over Auburn

This is the school's third offense of the SEC policy which limits access to the field or court to student-athletes, coaches, and officials.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference has fined the University of Arkansas for $250,000 after fans stormed the court following the upset win over the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night.

This is the school's third offense of the SEC's access to competition area policy.

According to the policy, access to a field or court is limited to student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and other credential people. The policy also states that audience members are not allowed in the "competition area."

Arkansas was last fined in September 2021 following the football win over Texas.

All fines are deposited into the SEC post-graduate scholarship fund.